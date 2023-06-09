Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has gone up by 7.56% for the week, with a 23.41% rise in the past month and a 7.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.84% for AMBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.80% for AMBA’s stock, with a 12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is $92.29, which is $10.04 above the current market price. The public float for AMBA is 36.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On June 09, 2023, AMBA’s average trading volume was 542.46K shares.

AMBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 82.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/01/21 that Ambarella Stock Rises Sharply on Earnings Beat and Analyst Price Boosts

AMBA Trading at 16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +24.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.46. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw 0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Chen Yun-Lung, who sale 8,984 shares at the price of $76.80 back on Jun 05. After this action, Chen Yun-Lung now owns 44,701 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $689,971 using the latest closing price.

Day Christopher, the VP, Marketing of Ambarella Inc., sale 3,675 shares at $69.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Day Christopher is holding 18,117 shares at $254,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.