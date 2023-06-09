Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.33relation to previous closing price of 15.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for ATEC is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATEC is $19.72, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 68.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ATEC on June 09, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has seen a -0.13% decrease in the past week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month, and a -2.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for ATEC stock, with a simple moving average of 24.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

ATEC Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Hunsaker Craig E, who sale 58,238 shares at the price of $15.29 back on May 15. After this action, Hunsaker Craig E now owns 1,227,456 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $890,459 using the latest closing price.

Pritzker Jennifer N., the 10% Owner of Alphatec Holdings Inc., purchase 2,400 shares at $15.57 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Pritzker Jennifer N. is holding 55,600 shares at $37,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value 581.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.