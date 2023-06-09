Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Stock Experiences 10.53% Monthly Change

The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has gone up by 10.07% for the week, with a 10.53% rise in the past month and a 12.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for ALSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.82% for ALSN’s stock, with a 23.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALSN is $52.11, which is -$5.09 below the current price. The public float for ALSN is 89.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALSN on June 09, 2023 was 793.34K shares.

ALSN) stock’s latest price update

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 52.55. However, the company has seen a 10.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

ALSN Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.17. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from van Niekerk Teresa, who sale 11,696 shares at the price of $48.47 back on May 17. After this action, van Niekerk Teresa now owns 13,909 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $566,917 using the latest closing price.

Milburn Ryan A., the VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 2,050 shares at $48.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Milburn Ryan A. is holding 13,827 shares at $99,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 67.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.