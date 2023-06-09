Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 18.05. However, the company has seen a 4.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Right Now?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARLP is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARLP is $29.33, which is $11.19 above the current market price. The public float for ARLP is 89.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ARLP on June 09, 2023 was 479.90K shares.

ARLP’s Market Performance

The stock of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has seen a 4.25% increase in the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a -8.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for ARLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for ARLP’s stock, with a -15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARLP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARLP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

ARLP Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLP rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. saw -10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLP starting from CRAFT JOSEPH W III, who purchase 48,741 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Mar 17. After this action, CRAFT JOSEPH W III now owns 18,631,398 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., valued at $889,523 using the latest closing price.

CRAFT JOSEPH W III, the PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., purchase 100,000 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CRAFT JOSEPH W III is holding 18,582,657 shares at $1,860,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+30.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stands at +23.19. The total capital return value is set at 34.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.40.

Based on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), the company’s capital structure generated 26.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.19. Total debt to assets is 16.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.