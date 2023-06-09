Akso Health Group (AHG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akso Health Group (AHG) is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 20.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHG on June 09, 2023 was 20.88K shares.

AHG) stock’s latest price update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG)’s stock price has plunge by 24.88relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AHG’s Market Performance

Akso Health Group (AHG) has experienced a 25.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.00% rise in the past month, and a 11.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for AHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.25% for AHG stock, with a simple moving average of -20.36% for the last 200 days.

AHG Trading at 21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3425. In addition, Akso Health Group saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-252.54 for the present operating margin

-5.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -267.01. The total capital return value is set at -80.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.03. Equity return is now at value -88.50, with -38.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akso Health Group (AHG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.