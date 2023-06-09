Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Right Now?

The public float for AHI is 13.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume for AHI on June 09, 2023 was 20.13K shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

The stock of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a -1.59% decrease in the past week, with a -8.82% drop in the past month, and a -25.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.98% for AHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.73% for AHI stock, with a simple moving average of -34.61% for the last 200 days.

AHI Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3249. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw -24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.