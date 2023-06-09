Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) by analysts is $117.00, which is $9.48 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 55.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.10% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of WMS was 899.79K shares.

WMS) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 107.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WMS’s Market Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has experienced a 10.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.09% rise in the past month, and a 20.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for WMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.41% for WMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $108 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +23.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.66. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 31.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from HARVEY DARIN S., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $102.65 back on Jun 05. After this action, HARVEY DARIN S. now owns 5,171 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $718,550 using the latest closing price.

TALLEY KEVIN C, the EVP and CAO of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 22,006 shares at $89.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that TALLEY KEVIN C is holding 40,019 shares at $1,973,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +16.51. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.