Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 9.55. However, the company has seen a 8.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AGRO is at 0.99.

The average price suggested by analysts for AGRO is $10.48, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for AGRO is 107.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for AGRO on June 09, 2023 was 628.79K shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen a 8.00% increase in the past week, with a 9.12% rise in the past month, and a 22.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for AGRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.23% for AGRO’s stock, with a 13.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AGRO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AGRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

AGRO Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.