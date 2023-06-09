Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADPT is $12.63, which is $4.92 above the current price. The public float for ADPT is 140.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADPT on June 09, 2023 was 896.82K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ADPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) has decreased by -3.53 when compared to last closing price of 7.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADPT’s Market Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has experienced a 4.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.14% rise in the past month, and a -10.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for ADPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.86% for ADPT’s stock, with a -9.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $15 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

ADPT Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PETERSON TYCHO, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Jun 02. After this action, PETERSON TYCHO now owns 454,891 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $272,080 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS R MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 2,308 shares at $8.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that ADAMS R MARK is holding 175,361 shares at $19,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.