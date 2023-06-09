ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) has dropped by -2.96 compared to previous close of 5.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACCO is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACCO is $10.00, which is $4.76 above than the current price. The public float for ACCO is 91.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ACCO on June 09, 2023 was 586.90K shares.

ACCO’s Market Performance

The stock of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has seen a 7.82% increase in the past week, with a 1.95% rise in the past month, and a -1.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for ACCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for ACCO’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACCO Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Bernstein Roxanne M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Mar 09. After this action, Bernstein Roxanne M now owns 25,000 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein Roxanne M, the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of ACCO Brands Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Bernstein Roxanne M is holding 20,000 shares at $56,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.17 for the present operating margin

+25.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 134.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.