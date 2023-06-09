Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) has dropped by -7.53 compared to previous close of 0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACST is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is $2.00, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for ACST is 35.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On June 09, 2023, ACST’s average trading volume was 57.70K shares.

ACST’s Market Performance

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has seen a -8.39% decrease in the past week, with a 2.08% rise in the past month, and a 4.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for ACST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.83% for ACST’s stock, with a -12.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACST Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5154. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc. saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

The total capital return value is set at -19.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.97. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.27. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.