ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has seen a 6.80% increase in the past week, with a 10.66% gain in the past month, and a 2.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ABM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.17% for ABM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) Right Now?

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABM is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABM is $56.67, which is $9.04 above the current market price. The public float for ABM is 65.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for ABM on June 09, 2023 was 326.60K shares.

ABM) stock’s latest price update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.12 in relation to previous closing price of 48.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $48 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

ABM Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.61. In addition, ABM Industries Incorporated saw 6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from SALMIRS SCOTT B, who sale 14,983 shares at the price of $45.44 back on Jun 02. After this action, SALMIRS SCOTT B now owns 350,391 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated, valued at $680,892 using the latest closing price.

SALMIRS SCOTT B, the President and CEO of ABM Industries Incorporated, sale 100 shares at $45.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that SALMIRS SCOTT B is holding 364,726 shares at $4,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABM Industries Incorporated stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.39. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM), the company’s capital structure generated 82.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.12. Total debt to assets is 27.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.