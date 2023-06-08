Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) has jumped by 8.24 compared to previous close of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZYNE is at 1.73.

The average price suggested by analysts for ZYNE is $5.10, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for ZYNE is 45.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for ZYNE on June 08, 2023 was 202.46K shares.

ZYNE’s Market Performance

ZYNE stock saw an increase of 7.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.24% and a quarterly increase of -16.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.35% for ZYNE’s stock, with a -40.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ZYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

ZYNE Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYNE rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3356. In addition, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -32.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYNE starting from Parker Albert P, who sale 3,173 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Feb 15. After this action, Parker Albert P now owns 227,018 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,719 using the latest closing price.

ANIDO ARMANDO, the Chairman & Chief Exec. Officer of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 35,453 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that ANIDO ARMANDO is holding 576,235 shares at $21,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYNE

Equity return is now at value -75.10, with -62.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.