ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has soared by 1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 26.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is 21.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is 0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is $263.02, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 391.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On June 08, 2023, ZTO’s average trading volume was 2.89M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen a 7.92% increase in the past week, with a -3.75% drop in the past month, and a 7.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for ZTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.64. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.