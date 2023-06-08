Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) is above average at 32.56x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TKLF is 4.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TKLF on June 08, 2023 was 246.24K shares.

TKLF) stock’s latest price update

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF)’s stock price has decreased by -8.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a 8.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TKLF’s Market Performance

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) has seen a 8.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.61% decline in the past month and a 9.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for TKLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.39% for TKLF stock, with a simple moving average of -2.68% for the last 200 days.

TKLF Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKLF rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2675. In addition, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+17.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd stands at +1.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66.

Based on Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF), the company’s capital structure generated 145.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.22. Total debt to assets is 52.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.