XPO Inc. (XPO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPO is 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XPO is $51.67, which is $4.06 above the current price. The public float for XPO is 113.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on June 08, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has surged by 0.53 when compared to previous closing price of 49.04, but the company has seen a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that One Sign Inflation Will Wane: It’s Getting Easier to Find Truck Drivers

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO’s stock has risen by 5.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.78% and a quarterly rise of 39.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for XPO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for XPO’s stock, with a 37.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $51 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

XPO Trading at 19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.72. In addition, XPO Inc. saw 48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 1,500 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $53,610 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Inc., sale 5,061,029 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 1,300,701 shares at $279,216,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc. stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88.

Based on XPO Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPO Inc. (XPO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.