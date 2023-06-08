Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 12.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is above average at 22.08x. The 36-month beta value for XHR is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XHR is $15.50, which is $2.47 above than the current price. The public float for XHR is 108.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of XHR on June 08, 2023 was 808.40K shares.

XHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has seen a 11.85% increase in the past week, with a 2.52% rise in the past month, and a -9.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for XHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for XHR’s stock, with a -8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

XHR Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR rose by +11.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.14. Total debt to assets is 47.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.