Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WIX is 1.24.

The public float for WIX is 55.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIX on June 08, 2023 was 824.68K shares.

WIX) stock’s latest price update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 77.44. However, the company has seen a -2.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Wix Stock Surges as Starboard Amasses Stake. Analysts Like It.

WIX’s Market Performance

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has experienced a -2.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.06% drop in the past month, and a -20.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for WIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.69% for WIX’s stock, with a -9.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $96 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

WIX Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.62. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Equity return is now at value 131.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.