Wipro Limited (WIT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WIT is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 8 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WIT is $4.74, which is -$0.7 below the current price. The public float for WIT is 5.48B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIT on June 08, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 4.82, however, the company has experienced a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WIT’s Market Performance

Wipro Limited (WIT) has seen a -0.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.98% gain in the past month and a 0.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for WIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for WIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WIT Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +12.54. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wipro Limited (WIT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.