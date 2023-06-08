What Recent Market Trends Mean for Garrett Motion Inc.’s (GTX) Stock

In the past week, GTX stock has gone down by -4.28%, with a monthly decline of -1.86% and a quarterly surge of 6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Garrett Motion Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for GTX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) is 11.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTX is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is $15.00, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for GTX is 64.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.35% of that float. On June 08, 2023, GTX’s average trading volume was 287.48K shares.

GTX) stock’s latest price update

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.67 in relation to its previous close of 8.22. However, the company has experienced a -4.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc. saw 7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., who sale 74,912 shares at the price of $7.96 back on Apr 18. After this action, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 9,871,626 shares of Garrett Motion Inc., valued at $596,300 using the latest closing price.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc., sale 110,104 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 9,946,538 shares at $899,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc. stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.