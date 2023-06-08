What Recent Market Trends Mean for BCB Bancorp Inc.’s (BCBP) Stock

In the past week, BCBP stock has gone up by 18.10%, with a monthly gain of 17.76% and a quarterly plunge of -22.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for BCB Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.93% for BCBP stock, with a simple moving average of -22.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) is 5.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCBP is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) is $14.25, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for BCBP is 14.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On June 08, 2023, BCBP’s average trading volume was 101.55K shares.

BCBP) stock’s latest price update

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.65 in relation to its previous close of 11.64. However, the company has experienced a 18.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCBP Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +20.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCBP rose by +18.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, BCB Bancorp Inc. saw -30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCBP starting from HOGAN MARK D, who purchase 2,311 shares at the price of $10.74 back on Jun 01. After this action, HOGAN MARK D now owns 601,516 shares of BCB Bancorp Inc., valued at $24,821 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN MARK D, the Director of BCB Bancorp Inc., purchase 269 shares at $10.59 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that HOGAN MARK D is holding 599,205 shares at $2,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BCB Bancorp Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 11.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33.

Based on BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP), the company’s capital structure generated 148.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.82. Total debt to assets is 12.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.