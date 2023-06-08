What Recent Market Trends Mean for Autodesk Inc.’s (ADSK) Stock

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has gone up by 0.89% for the week, with a 4.78% rise in the past month and a -1.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for ADSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is above average at 52.18x. The 36-month beta value for ADSK is also noteworthy at 1.53.

The public float for ADSK is 213.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on June 08, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has decreased by -3.29 when compared to last closing price of 208.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $224 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.56. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from RAFAEL BETSY, who sale 309 shares at the price of $194.79 back on May 01. After this action, RAFAEL BETSY now owns 4,197 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $60,190 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $205.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 4,506 shares at $63,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Equity return is now at value 90.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.