What Recent Market Trends Mean for Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) Stock

In the past week, ALT stock has gone up by 1.49%, with a monthly decline of -16.67% and a quarterly plunge of -62.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for Altimmune Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.69% for ALT stock, with a simple moving average of -62.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALT is -0.07.

The public float for ALT is 48.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.13% of that float. On June 08, 2023, ALT’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

ALT) stock’s latest price update

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.38 in relation to its previous close of 4.20. However, the company has experienced a 1.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

ALT Trading at -12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw -75.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Eisenstadt Richard I, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.31 back on Mar 24. After this action, Eisenstadt Richard I now owns 22,010 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $43,140 using the latest closing price.

Harris Matthew Scott, the Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Harris Matthew Scott is holding 33,311 shares at $42,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.