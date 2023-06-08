Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 7.62.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WEAV is $6.07, which is -$1.68 below than the current price. The public float for WEAV is 61.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of WEAV on June 08, 2023 was 452.60K shares.

WEAV’s Market Performance

WEAV stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.03% and a quarterly increase of 57.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for WEAV’s stock, with a 47.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

WEAV Trading at 34.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +25.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 69.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Hyde Matthew C., who sale 5,353 shares at the price of $5.30 back on May 05. After this action, Hyde Matthew C. now owns 601,873 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $28,386 using the latest closing price.

Goodsell Erin, the Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec of Weave Communications Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Goodsell Erin is holding 745,104 shares at $13,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.