WANG & LEE GROUP Inc.’s (WLGS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.49% for WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.57% for WLGS’s stock, with a 2.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLGS is 14.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of WLGS was 2.49M shares.

WLGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) has jumped by 24.52 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLGS Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares surge +19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS rose by +13.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6163. In addition, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. saw -37.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Equity return is now at value 48.00, with -26.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.