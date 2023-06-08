VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.60% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.87% for VCIG’s stock, with a -18.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Right Now?

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for VCIG on June 08, 2023 was 651.50K shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.77 in comparison to its previous close of 2.59, however, the company has experienced a -3.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.36%, as shares sank -16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.