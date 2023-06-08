Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is $1.53, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 110.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCSA on June 08, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

VCSA) stock’s latest price update

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has decreased by -15.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has seen a -7.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

VCSA’s Market Performance

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a -7.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.52% drop in the past month, and a -49.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for VCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for VCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -63.24% for the last 200 days.

VCSA Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7434. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Banczak John, who sale 1,955 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, Banczak John now owns 3,101,348 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $1,466 using the latest closing price.

Greyber Robert Winston, the Chief Executive Officer of Vacasa Inc., sale 18,699 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Greyber Robert Winston is holding 2,867,707 shares at $12,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.20 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -14.98. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.