USD Partners LP (USDP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of USD Partners LP (USDP) has gone up by 25.53% for the week, with a -30.18% drop in the past month and a -60.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.59% for USDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.74% for USDP’s stock, with a -65.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for USDP is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for USDP is $4.00, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for USDP is 14.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for USDP on June 08, 2023 was 75.89K shares.

USDP) stock’s latest price update

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.46 in comparison to its previous close of 1.04, however, the company has experienced a 25.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

USDP Trading at -50.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares sank -30.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USDP rose by +25.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3114. In addition, USD Partners LP saw -62.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+33.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for USD Partners LP stands at -53.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -166.12. Equity return is now at value 73.80, with -42.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, USD Partners LP (USDP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.