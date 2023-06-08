United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has gone up by 15.60% for the week, with a 14.90% rise in the past month and a -12.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.06% for UBSI’s stock, with a -9.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is 11.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is $34.33, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 131.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% of that float. On June 08, 2023, UBSI’s average trading volume was 887.04K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.97 in comparison to its previous close of 32.71, however, the company has experienced a 15.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

UBSI Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.05. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from White Gary G, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Jun 06. After this action, White Gary G now owns 39,484 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $9,778 using the latest closing price.

Rice Lacy I III, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $29.43 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Rice Lacy I III is holding 33,261 shares at $294,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.