Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) Stock

In the past week, CENX stock has gone up by 10.84%, with a monthly gain of 2.72% and a quarterly plunge of -28.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Century Aluminum Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.81% for CENX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for CENX is 51.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.22% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CENX was 1.38M shares.

CENX) stock’s latest price update

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.12relation to previous closing price of 8.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

CENX Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Aboud Matt, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $7.25 back on May 11. After this action, Aboud Matt now owns 46,678 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $130,500 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 49,568 shares at $8.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 64,400 shares at $440,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Company (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.