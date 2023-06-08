Understanding the 3.78% Volatility Levels of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a -8.45% drop in the past month, and a 15.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.22% for LNTH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LNTH is $122.38, which is $35.57 above the current price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNTH on June 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has dropped by -3.20 compared to previous close of 89.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

LNTH Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.06. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 70.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Blanchfield Paul, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $97.93 back on May 18. After this action, Blanchfield Paul now owns 92,743 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $146,895 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Robert J. Jr., the CFO and Treasurer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $99.36 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Marshall Robert J. Jr. is holding 118,298 shares at $993,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.