Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Udemy Inc. (UDMY) is $14.64, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for UDMY is 128.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDMY on June 08, 2023 was 561.31K shares.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.86 compared to its previous closing price of 11.27. However, the company has seen a 6.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that Corporate Directors Resign as U.S. Targets Overlaps at Competing Firms

UDMY’s Market Performance

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) has experienced a 6.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.42% rise in the past month, and a 9.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for UDMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.94% for UDMY stock, with a simple moving average of -9.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

UDMY Trading at 16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +22.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, Udemy Inc. saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Bali Eren, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $10.77 back on Jun 05. After this action, Bali Eren now owns 1,781,648 shares of Udemy Inc., valued at $161,550 using the latest closing price.

Venugopal Venu, the Chief Technology Officer of Udemy Inc., sale 5,236 shares at $9.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Venugopal Venu is holding 405,603 shares at $51,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.99 for the present operating margin

+56.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc. stands at -24.46. The total capital return value is set at -40.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.84. Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Udemy Inc. (UDMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Udemy Inc. (UDMY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.