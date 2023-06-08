Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.

The public float for TRUP is 37.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRUP on June 08, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TRUP) stock’s latest price update

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.67 in comparison to its previous close of 21.28, however, the company has experienced a 1.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRUP’s Market Performance

TRUP’s stock has risen by 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.15% and a quarterly drop of -60.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.27% for Trupanion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for TRUP’s stock, with a -54.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

TRUP Trading at -26.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.70. In addition, Trupanion Inc. saw -52.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from RAWLINGS DARRYL, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on May 08. After this action, RAWLINGS DARRYL now owns 829,109 shares of Trupanion Inc., valued at $101,188 using the latest closing price.

RAWLINGS DARRYL, the Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $35.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that RAWLINGS DARRYL is holding 833,109 shares at $141,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.