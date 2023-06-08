Trading Update: McKesson Corporation (MCK) Stock Endures 1.99% Monthly Volatility

The stock of McKesson Corporation (MCK) has gone down by -0.58% for the week, with a -0.45% drop in the past month and a 15.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for MCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for MCK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) Right Now?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for McKesson Corporation (MCK) by analysts is $444.53, which is $58.55 above the current market price. The public float for MCK is 135.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of MCK was 965.94K shares.

MCK) stock’s latest price update

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.62 in relation to its previous close of 384.62. However, the company has experienced a -0.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MCK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $420 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

MCK Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $392.30. In addition, McKesson Corporation saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from Rodgers Thomas L, who sale 645 shares at the price of $395.70 back on Jun 06. After this action, Rodgers Thomas L now owns 2,544 shares of McKesson Corporation, valued at $255,226 using the latest closing price.

TYLER BRIAN S., the Chief Executive Officer of McKesson Corporation, sale 3,938 shares at $391.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TYLER BRIAN S. is holding 130,996 shares at $1,540,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for McKesson Corporation stands at +1.29. Equity return is now at value -96.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, McKesson Corporation (MCK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.