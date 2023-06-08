Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) is $20.00, which is -$0.45 below the current market price. The public float for TYGO is 30.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TYGO on June 08, 2023 was 105.18K shares.

TYGO) stock’s latest price update

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.93 in comparison to its previous close of 16.91, however, the company has experienced a 74.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TYGO’s Market Performance

TYGO’s stock has risen by 74.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 96.63% and a quarterly rise of 96.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.56% for Tigo Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 67.66% for TYGO’s stock, with a 97.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TYGO Trading at 83.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.16%, as shares surge +96.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO rose by +74.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw 100.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.20. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.