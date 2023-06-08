The Volatility of Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) Stock: A 4.49% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has gone up by 4.49% for the week, with a 7.58% rise in the past month and a -31.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.54% for RLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.95% for RLAY’s stock, with a -35.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is $28.38, which is $16.68 above the current market price. The public float for RLAY is 118.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.18% of that float. On June 08, 2023, RLAY’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

RLAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 11.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

RLAY Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 1,383 shares at the price of $11.16 back on Apr 28. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 242,701 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,434 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian, the Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 863 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Adams Brian is holding 134,882 shares at $9,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 411.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.