The Volatility of Assertio Holdings Inc.’s (ASRT) Stock: A -3.65% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has gone down by -3.65% for the week, with a -11.25% drop in the past month and a -6.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.90% for ASRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.68% for ASRT’s stock, with a 44.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is 4.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for ASRT is 47.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.90% of that float. On June 08, 2023, ASRT’s average trading volume was 2.18M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 6.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 44.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Mason Heather L, who sale 89,286 shares at the price of $7.30 back on May 19. After this action, Mason Heather L now owns 187,650 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $652,011 using the latest closing price.

Tyree James L, the Director of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 43,143 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Tyree James L is holding 167,308 shares at $258,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value 52.50, with 26.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.