The Toro Company (TTC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TTC stock has gone up by 0.42%, with a monthly decline of -7.19% and a quarterly plunge of -15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for The Toro Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.27% for TTC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Right Now?

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTC is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TTC is $123.25, which is $25.21 above the current price. The public float for TTC is 103.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTC on June 08, 2023 was 500.35K shares.

TTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has decreased by -6.33 when compared to last closing price of 104.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $133 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TTC Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.07. In addition, The Toro Company saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from MOELLER PETER D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $110.38 back on Mar 31. After this action, MOELLER PETER D now owns 4,104 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $220,760 using the latest closing price.

Walters Daryn A, the VP, Exmark & Intimidator Group of The Toro Company, purchase 910 shares at $110.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Walters Daryn A is holding 1,740 shares at $100,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.76 for the present operating margin

+33.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.60. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Toro Company (TTC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.19. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Toro Company (TTC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.