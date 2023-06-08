The Impact of Market Fluctuations on United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) Stock

The stock of United Rentals Inc. (URI) has gone up by 16.10% for the week, with a 13.68% rise in the past month and a -18.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for URI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.88% for URI’s stock, with a 8.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is above average at 12.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is $465.11, which is $45.69 above the current market price. The public float for URI is 68.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URI on June 08, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

URI) stock’s latest price update

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 371.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/18/22 that United Rentals Is Downgraded. ‘Demand Destruction Is Coming for Construction,’ Says Analyst.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +16.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $345.64. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Grace William E., who sale 725 shares at the price of $359.63 back on Apr 28. After this action, Grace William E. now owns 6,520 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $260,733 using the latest closing price.

Flannery Matthew John, the President & CEO of United Rentals Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $477.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Flannery Matthew John is holding 101,276 shares at $5,735,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Rentals Inc. (URI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.