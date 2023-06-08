The Impact of Market Fluctuations on eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) Stock

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has gone up by 23.56% for the week, with a 46.92% rise in the past month and a 73.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.72% for EXPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.83% for EXPI’s stock, with a 49.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is above average at 333.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is $17.25, which is -$1.94 below the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 75.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPI on June 08, 2023 was 702.25K shares.

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.97 compared to its previous closing price of 16.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at 44.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +40.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 73.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $13.71 back on May 17. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 27,044,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $822,528 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 40,768 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 27,104,043 shares at $517,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.