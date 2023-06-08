The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) by analysts is $86.18, which is $14.9 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 308.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of HIG was 2.23M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.67 in comparison to its previous close of 70.59, however, the company has experienced a 4.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has risen by 4.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.89% and a quarterly drop of -2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for HIG’s stock, with a 0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.00. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $70.25 back on May 08. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,172 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,604 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Jonathan R, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 21 shares at $69.81 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Bennett Jonathan R is holding 25,643 shares at $1,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.