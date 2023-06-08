The 9.12% Simple Moving Average of Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s (DYN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has seen a 4.30% increase in the past week, with a -6.58% drop in the past month, and a -2.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for DYN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for DYN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) is $29.25, which is $17.23 above the current market price. The public float for DYN is 51.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DYN on June 08, 2023 was 400.80K shares.

DYN) stock’s latest price update

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.58 in comparison to its previous close of 14.28, however, the company has experienced a 4.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Farwell Wildon, who sale 7,441 shares at the price of $13.33 back on Mar 14. After this action, Farwell Wildon now owns 92,655 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,189 using the latest closing price.

Brumm Joshua T sale 7,318 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Brumm Joshua T is holding 322,483 shares at $97,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -68.50, with -57.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.