The 3.17% Simple Moving Average of AECOM’s (ACM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of AECOM (ACM) has seen a 6.46% increase in the past week, with a 0.72% gain in the past month, and a -6.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for ACM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.21% for ACM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is above average at 27.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AECOM (ACM) is $100.40, which is $17.31 above the current market price. The public float for ACM is 137.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACM on June 08, 2023 was 929.36K shares.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 83.06, however, the company has experienced a 6.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

ACM Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.12. In addition, AECOM saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Tishman Daniel R., who sale 20,618 shares at the price of $82.92 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tishman Daniel R. now owns 44,159 shares of AECOM, valued at $1,709,645 using the latest closing price.

Poloni Lara, the PRESIDENT of AECOM, sale 6,498 shares at $83.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Poloni Lara is holding 73,351 shares at $539,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.33. Total debt to assets is 26.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AECOM (ACM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.