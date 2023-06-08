The 24.94% Simple Moving Average of Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has seen a 4.31% increase in the past week, with a 7.20% gain in the past month, and a 17.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for RDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.60% for RDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is above average at 6.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is $26.58, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDN on June 08, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.45 in comparison to its previous close of 26.26, however, the company has experienced a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDN Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.56. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 39.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Hoffman Edward J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $25.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Hoffman Edward J now owns 124,784 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $779,400 using the latest closing price.

Mumford Lisa, the Director of Radian Group Inc., sale 2,830 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Mumford Lisa is holding 16,492 shares at $73,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.