The -13.88% Decline of Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, OUST stock has gone down by -10.47%, with a monthly gain of 44.78% and a quarterly plunge of -39.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.79% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.70% for OUST’s stock, with a -37.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is $9.79, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 35.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OUST on June 08, 2023 was 915.54K shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has dropped by -3.41 in relation to previous closing price of 6.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

OUST Trading at 16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +47.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -27.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from WEINSWIG MARK, who sale 8,203 shares at the price of $6.59 back on May 30. After this action, WEINSWIG MARK now owns 182,825 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $54,058 using the latest closing price.

BOULET VIRGINIA, the Director of Ouster Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $6.31 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that BOULET VIRGINIA is holding 71,489 shares at $69,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -337.71. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -88.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.