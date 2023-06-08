The -13.88% Decline of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s (COOP) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has gone up by 5.62% for the week, with a 14.53% rise in the past month and a 7.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for COOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for COOP’s stock, with a 12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) Right Now?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) by analysts is $56.33, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for COOP is 65.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of COOP was 651.20K shares.

COOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) has surged by 1.66 when compared to previous closing price of 48.06, but the company has seen a 5.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/23/22 that This Mortgage Company Profits From Rising Interest Rates

COOP Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $46.38 back on May 30. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 582,871 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $973,980 using the latest closing price.

Bray Jesse K, the Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $46.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Bray Jesse K is holding 603,871 shares at $978,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.