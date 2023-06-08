The -13.88% Decline of Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s (ARBE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ARBE stock has gone up by 6.25%, with a monthly gain of 13.33% and a quarterly plunge of -38.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for Arbe Robotics Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.98% for ARBE’s stock, with a -42.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is $6.60, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for ARBE is 45.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARBE on June 08, 2023 was 189.11K shares.

ARBE) stock’s latest price update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE)’s stock price has soared by 13.88 in relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

ARBE Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw -30.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1357.15 for the present operating margin

+63.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stands at -1151.38. The total capital return value is set at -71.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.98. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -65.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.