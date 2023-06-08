Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has soared by 1.12 in relation to previous closing price of 103.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is above average at 27.43x. The 36-month beta value for TER is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TER is $106.33, which is $4.36 above than the current price. The public float for TER is 154.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of TER on June 08, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER’s stock has seen a 4.02% increase for the week, with a 14.00% rise in the past month and a 0.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Teradyne Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.21% for TER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.90. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 750 shares at the price of $100.00 back on May 26. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 19,267 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Richard John, the President, Semiconductor Test of Teradyne Inc., sale 1,093 shares at $90.95 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Burns Richard John is holding 17,168 shares at $99,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.