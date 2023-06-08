Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPST is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) is $19.00, which is $17.61 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 10.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On June 08, 2023, TPST’s average trading volume was 254.80K shares.

TPST) stock’s latest price update

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST)’s stock price has plunge by -5.44relation to previous closing price of 1.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TPST’s Market Performance

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has seen a -9.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.20% decline in the past month and a -6.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for TPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.79% for TPST stock, with a simple moving average of -25.18% for the last 200 days.

TPST Trading at -36.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -32.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8657. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

Equity return is now at value -153.60, with -64.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.