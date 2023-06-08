TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, TRP stock has gone up by 6.96%, with a monthly decline of -0.67% and a quarterly surge of 2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for TC Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for TRP’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is above average at 34.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is $44.44, which is $8.21 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRP on June 08, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has increased by 1.26 when compared to last closing price of 41.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.S. Oil Prices Pressured After Large Leak From Keystone Pipeline

TRP Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.46. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.